THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.; Pekin at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Decatur St. Teresa at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Falcon Florida Classic at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Fontbonne, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

College women

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Academy High at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls

Calvary Christian at DePue, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 6:30 p.m.; Eureka at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Boston University at South Florida Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic Invitational at Bloomington-Normal YMCA< 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Hoosier Hills Invitational.

High school boys

Normal West Invitational at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

South Florida Tournament at Tampa, Fla: Illinois State vs. Boston College, 8 a.m.; Illinois State vs. St. Joseph's, 10:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan Invitational: IWU vs. Wabash, 4 p.m.; IWU vs. Adrian, 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Class 1A Clinton Individual Sectional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Highland Individual Sectional; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Individual Sectional.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 7:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington vs. Bismarck-Henning at Danville Shootout, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Danville Shootout; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in ECIC Tournament at Calvary Christian.

High school girls

Class 1A Milford Regional: Calvary Christian at Milford; Cornerstone Christian at Lexington, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Olympia Regional: Olympia at University High.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State vs. Georgia at Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Simpson, 12:30 p.m.; IWU at Principia, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting Titan Open at Shirk Center, 10:45 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

South Florida Tournament at Tampa, Fla: Illinois State vs. Florida, 1 p.m.; Illinois State vs. South Florida, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan Invitational: IWU vs. Wisconsin-Lutheran, 10 a.m.; IWU vs. Edgewood, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Class 1A Clinton Individual Sectional; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Highland Individual Sectional; Normal Community at Class 3A NCHS Individual Sectional.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.

TENNIS

College men

Bellarmine at Illinois State, 10 a.m.

College women

Illinois State at Illinois, noon.