agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Moline, 7 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m. 

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal Community at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Bloomington at University High, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 6 p.m.

