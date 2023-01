Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Linfield, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at PBL, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at George Fox, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Lincoln at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth, 5:30 p.m.; Urbana at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Intercity Meet at Horton Pool, 5:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Benedictine at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Olympia at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Bradley, 7 p.m.

College women

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Bismarck-Henning, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Normal Community, Vernon Hills at Riverside-Brookfield, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Peoria Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 6:30 p.m.; Normal West at Limestone, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Taylorville, Chatham Glenwood at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic vs. Macomb, Monmouth-Rossville at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Rochester, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Peoria High, 6:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Saints Invitational at Dubuque, Iowa.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Northern Illinois at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

UIC at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Ball State, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Illini Challenge.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Concordia Invitational.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Orion Invitational, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Pleasant Plains, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Rock Island, 5:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Johnsburg, 6 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Princeton, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Joliet West at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic in Sangamo/Illini Prairie Shootout at Monticello.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Saints Invitational at Dubuque, Iowa.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Franklin, noon.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Urbana, 9 a.m.; Pekin, Lincoln at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Galesburg at Normal Community, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State vs. Butler at Champaign, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Illini Challenge; Illinois Wesleyan in Spartan Invitational at Dubuque, Iowa.

WRESTLING

High school girls

Normal West, University High at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at UIC, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Saints Invitational at Dubuque, Iowa.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; UIS at Illinois State, 5 p.m.