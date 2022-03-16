Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ripon at Davenport, Fla., 12:15 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 5 p.m. 

High school

Rantoul at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Effingham at Edwardsville, 5 p.m. 

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Moline, 4:30 p.m.; Metamora vs. Central Catholic at White Oak Park, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal West at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Colby-Sawyer, Millsaps at Orlando, Fla.

 

