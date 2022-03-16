Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ripon at Davenport, Fla., 12:15 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Rantoul at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Effingham at Edwardsville, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal West at Moline, 4:30 p.m.; Metamora vs. Central Catholic at White Oak Park, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Normal West at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Colby-Sawyer, Millsaps at Orlando, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today