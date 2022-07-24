 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
CornBelters' debut

Normal Cornbelters second baseman Andy Bunton watches the ball as he is able to make the catch and place a tag on Pistol Shrimp baserunner Justin Rios, who was called out attempting a steal in the first inning at the Corn Crib in Normal, Thursday. For coverage of the game and more photo, go to pantagraph.com/sports.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Prospect League

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News