Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

MVC Tournament at Springfield, Mo.: Illinois State vs. Missouri State, 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Class 3A NCHS Regional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 5 p.m.; Class 1A Central Catholic Super-Sectional: University High vs. Herscher, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Effingham St. Anthony or Paris, 6:30 p.m. 

