Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
MVC Tournament at Springfield, Mo.: Illinois State vs. Missouri State, 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Class 3A NCHS Regional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 5 p.m.; Class 1A Central Catholic Super-Sectional: University High vs. Herscher, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Effingham St. Anthony or Paris, 6:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today