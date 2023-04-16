THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASEBALL

High school

Bloomington at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Waterloo, Iowa.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Sandburg, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Washington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Morton at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Maroa-Forsyth at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Washington at University High, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at South Suburban, 3 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Waterloo, Iowa.

SOCCER

High school girls

Jacksonville at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

ICC at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Illinois, 5 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Lexington at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school

University High at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 3 p.m.; Triton at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Eureka at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

High school

St. Bede at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin (2), 4 p.m.

High school

Champaign Centennial at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at East Peoria, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

High school

Normal Community at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Limestone, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal West at Peoria Manual/Peoria High, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships in Naperville.

High school girls

University High at Geneseo, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Springfield Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland at Millikin Invitational.

SOCCER

High school girls

Williamsville at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Prospect, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Tulsa, Okla.

College women

Illinois State hosting MVC Championships; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Naperville.

High school boys

Normal Community, Bloomington at Springfield Invitational, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic at Normal West, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Gary Wieneke Invitational at Champaign; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community hosting NCHS Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at EPG Titanomachy Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Rock Island, 4 p.m.; University High at Metamora, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Normal Community hosting NCHS Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at EPG Titanomachy Invitational, 4 p.m.; University High at Geneseo, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at University High, 10 a.m.; Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 10 a.m.;Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame (2), 10 a.m.; St. Teresa at Cornerstone Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Williamsville at ISU, noon; Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; Marist at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Williamsville at University High, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illlinois Wesleyan, Heartland at Millikin Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Franklin Invitational.

LACROSSE

College men

Transylvania at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Oak Forest vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Bloomington at Springfield Southeast, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln-Way Central, noon; Glenbrook South at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; University High at Prospect.

SOFTBALL

College

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school

Mattoon at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Dunlap, 11 a.m.; University High at Metamora, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Tulsa, Okla.

College women

Illinois State hosting MVC Championships; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Naperville.

High school boys

Normal Community, Bloomington at Springfield Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at Ottawa, 9 a.m.; Normal West at LaSalle-Peru Quad.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Lanphier Invitational, 11 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian.

High school girls

Normal Community at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Palatine Distance Night, 8 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Beloit, noon.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Coal Valley.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Franklin Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State hosting MVC Championships.