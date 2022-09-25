Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Heartland at John A. Logan Tournament.

College women

Illinois State at Johnnie Imes Invitational at Columbia, Mo.

High school girls

University High in Central State Eight Tournament at Springfield, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More Tournament, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Pleasant Plains, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community at University High, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at GCMS, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Calvary Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

University High, Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland at John A. Logan Tournament.

High school boys

Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

ICC at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

University High at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community, Olympia, Mahomet-Seymour at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 3:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennnial, 4 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

High school boys

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Illini Bluffs Regional; Bloomington, University High at Class 2A Danville Regional; Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.

SOCCER

College women

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Limestone, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Lewis & Clark at Heartland, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

GOLF

High school girls

Central Catholic at Class 1A Metamora Regional; Normal West at Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Regional; Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Class 2A Champaign Central Regional.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria High, 3:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic at Pekin, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Heartland Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois State in Gans Creek Classic at Columbia, Mo., 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Burlington (Iowa) Fall Classic; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in BHS Purple/Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.

High school

Normal Community in Metro Classic Invitational at Belleville.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan in Midwest Medicine Classic at Batavia, 11 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Peoria Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Elmwood Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at John Wood, 2 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at John Wood, noon; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at East Peoria, 10 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Burlington (Iowa) Fall Classic.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Christian at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at BHS Purple/Gold Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Cornell (Iowa) Triangular, 10 a.m.; Heartland at Frontier, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Rend Lake at Fairfield, 2 p.m.;

High school

Normal Community in Metro Classic Invitational at Belleville; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian Tournament.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Lexington, Ky.

SOCCER

College women

Belmont at Illinois State, noon

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

UIC at Illinois State, 4 p.m.