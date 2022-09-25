Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
GOLF
College men
Heartland at John A. Logan Tournament.
College women
Illinois State at Johnnie Imes Invitational at Columbia, Mo.
High school girls
University High in Central State Eight Tournament at Springfield, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More Tournament, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Pleasant Plains, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Normal Community at University High, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at GCMS, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Calvary Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys, girls
University High, Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland at John A. Logan Tournament.
High school boys
Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
ICC at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
University High at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community, Olympia, Mahomet-Seymour at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 3:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennnial, 4 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
High school boys
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Illini Bluffs Regional; Bloomington, University High at Class 2A Danville Regional; Normal Community, Normal West at Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.
SOCCER
College women
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Limestone, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Lewis & Clark at Heartland, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
GOLF
High school girls
Central Catholic at Class 1A Metamora Regional; Normal West at Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Regional; Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Class 2A Champaign Central Regional.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington at Peoria High, 3:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Peoria High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic at Pekin, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Heartland in Heartland Invitational at Maxwell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois State in Gans Creek Classic at Columbia, Mo., 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school boys
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Burlington (Iowa) Fall Classic; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in BHS Purple/Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.
High school
Normal Community in Metro Classic Invitational at Belleville.
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan in Midwest Medicine Classic at Batavia, 11 a.m.
High school boys, girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Peoria Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Elmwood Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Heartland at John Wood, 2 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
College women
Heartland at John Wood, noon; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at East Peoria, 10 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Burlington (Iowa) Fall Classic.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Christian at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at BHS Purple/Gold Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Cornell (Iowa) Triangular, 10 a.m.; Heartland at Frontier, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Rend Lake at Fairfield, 2 p.m.;
High school
Normal Community in Metro Classic Invitational at Belleville; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian Tournament.
SUNDAY
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Lexington, Ky.
SOCCER
College women
Belmont at Illinois State, noon
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
UIC at Illinois State, 4 p.m.