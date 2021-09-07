Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
St. Louis CC at Heartland, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 6:15 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
High school girls
Normal West at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Washington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland, 6 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at Heyworth, 7 p.m.