agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

St. Louis CC at Heartland, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 6:15 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

High school girls

Normal West at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Washington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

 

