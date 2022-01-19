Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
High school girls
McLean County Tournament at IWU: Fieldcrest vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 6:30 p.m.; Tremont vs. Eureka, 8 p.m.; Peoria High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
High school girls
Chatham Glenwood at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Intercity Meet at Normal West, 5 p.m.
