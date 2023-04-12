THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
High school
Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal West at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal West at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Dunlap at University High, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.
High school
Cornerstone Christian at Tri-Valley, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at ICC (2), 1 p.m.; Murray State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Pekin at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland in Blueboy Invitational at Springfield.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Central Catholic at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Drake, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Spoon River (2), 2 p.m.
High school
University High at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
University High at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in BHS Invitational, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Murray State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
High school
Maine South at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at St. Viator, 11 a.m.; University High vs. St. Laurence at Morton, 1:30 p.m.; Metamora at Bloomington, 2 p.m.; University High at Morton, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois State in Spring Showcase at Hancock Stadium, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illlinois State at Boilermaker Invitational; Heartland in Blueboy Invitational at Springfield.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, noon.
High school boys
Minooka vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 1 p.m.; Bloomington-Normal at Edwardsville, 4:45 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 10 a.m.; Galesburg at Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m.; Limestone at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.
High school
Urbana at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton (2), 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.
College women
Belmont at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst.
High school boys
Central Catholic at Pekin Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 11 a.m.
High school boys
Normal West at Minooka Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Prairie Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Prairie Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Murray State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; ICC at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Waterloo, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Drake, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll (2), noon.
TENNIS
College men
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.