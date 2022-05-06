Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Evansville, 2 p.m.
High school
Washington at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Delavan at Cornerstone Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at University High, 11 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central vs. Normal West at Duffy Bass Field, 1:30 p.m.; Normal West at University High, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Lockport vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11 a.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal West at Morton, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Christian, 11 a.m.; Naperville Central at Normal Community, 12:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, noon; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Decatur; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament.
High school
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; University High at Pontiac, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Moline, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Kenosha, Wis.
College women
Illinois State at Ohio State in NCAA Tournament, noon.
High school boys
University High, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West and Central Catholic in U High's Eugene Hill Invitational, 8 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Badger Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Wheaton, 11 a.m.