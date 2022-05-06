Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Evansville, 2 p.m.

High school

Washington at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Delavan at Cornerstone Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at University High, 11 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central vs. Normal West at Duffy Bass Field, 1:30 p.m.; Normal West at University High, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Lockport vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Morton, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Christian, 11 a.m.; Naperville Central at Normal Community, 12:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, noon; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Decatur; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament.

High school

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; University High at Pontiac, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Moline, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Kenosha, Wis.

College women

Illinois State at Ohio State in NCAA Tournament, noon.

High school boys

University High, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West and Central Catholic in U High's Eugene Hill Invitational, 8 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Badger Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Wheaton, 11 a.m.

