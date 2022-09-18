Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Cincinnati Bearcat Invitational; Heartland at ICC.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Metamora, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Peoria, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Urbana Uni-High at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at East Peoria, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Heyworth at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Cincinnati Bearcat Invitational.

High school boys

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Rantoul, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Rantoul, 8:30 a.m

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Albion, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Peoria/Manual at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Maroa-Forsyth at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 6 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Preview at Yorkville.

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Chatham Glenwood, Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic, Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 5 p.m.

College women

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic at LaSalle-Peru, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Parkland at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls

Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:15 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Pontiac Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, Pontiac at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Fisher/GCMS, 4:15 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 6 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic, Pontiac, St. Thomas More at Urbana, 5 p.m.; Pekin at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Peoria Richwoods, 3:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin Big Blue Invitational.

High school boys

University High, Bloomington, Normal West at U High Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:45 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.; Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

High school

Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Dual on the Lakes at Normal, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at East Peoria, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic in Unit 5 Better Ball at Ironwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Dragon Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Parkland at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Parkland at Heartland, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Champaign Central at University High, 10 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.; Abingdon-Avon at Calvary Christian, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Rock Island, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Edwardsville, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Cornerstone Christian at BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Heidelberg at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:30 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, 10 a.m.; Wisconsin-Whitewater at Illinois Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.; Harper at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

High school

Intercity Tournament at Normal Community, 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women

Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.