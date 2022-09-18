 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Cincinnati Bearcat Invitational; Heartland at ICC.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Metamora, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Peoria, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys 

Urbana Uni-High at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at East Peoria, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Heyworth at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Cincinnati Bearcat Invitational.

High school boys

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Rantoul, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Rantoul, 8:30 a.m

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Albion, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Peoria/Manual at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Maroa-Forsyth  at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 6 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Preview at Yorkville.

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Chatham Glenwood, Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic, Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 5 p.m.

College women

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic at LaSalle-Peru, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Parkland at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls

Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:15 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West at Pontiac Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, Pontiac at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Fisher/GCMS, 4:15 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 6 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic, Pontiac, St. Thomas More at Urbana, 5 p.m.; Pekin at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Peoria Richwoods, 3:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin Big Blue Invitational.

High school boys

University High, Bloomington, Normal West at U High Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:45 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.; Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

High school

Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Dual on the Lakes at Normal, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at East Peoria, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

GOLF 

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic in Unit 5 Better Ball at Ironwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Dragon Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Parkland at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Parkland at Heartland, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Champaign Central at University High, 10 a.m.; Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.; Abingdon-Avon at Calvary Christian, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Rock Island, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Edwardsville, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Cornerstone Christian at BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis. 

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High in Southern Illinois Duals at Edwardsville, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL 

College 

Heidelberg at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:30 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, 10 a.m.; Wisconsin-Whitewater at Illinois Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.; Harper at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

High school

Intercity Tournament at Normal Community, 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women

Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at St. Louis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News