Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.; Dallas Baptist at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Dunlap at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Tri-Valley at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at East Peoria, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 10 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Milwaukee.

LACROSSE

College men

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Orland Park vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS.

SOCCER

High school girls

Central Catholic at Rock Island Alleman, 10 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Burlington Adidas Tournament of Champions.

SOFTBALL

College

Valparaiso at Illinois State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (2), 1 p.m.; Parkland at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Normal West at East Peoria, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Highland, noon.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Belleville East Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal West at Champaign Centennial Doubles Invitational, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois State at Drake Relays; Illinois Wesleyan at Indiana State, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West at Morton Distance Gala, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic at Morton Distance Gala, 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.