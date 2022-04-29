Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.; Dallas Baptist at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Dunlap at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Tri-Valley at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at East Peoria, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 10 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Milwaukee.

LACROSSE

College men

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Orland Park vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS.

SOCCER

High school girls

Central Catholic at Rock Island Alleman, 10 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Burlington Adidas Tournament of Champions.

SOFTBALL

College

Valparaiso at Illinois State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (2), 1 p.m.; Parkland at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Normal West at East Peoria, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Highland, noon.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Belleville East Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal West at Champaign Centennial Doubles Invitational, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois State at Drake Relays; Illinois Wesleyan at Indiana State, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West at Morton Distance Gala, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic at Morton Distance Gala, 5 p.m.

