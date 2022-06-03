Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
LeRoy vs. Brown County or Ottawa Marquette in Class 1A State Tournament at Peoria, 9 or 11:30 a.m.
Prospect League
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Pontiac vs. Tolono Unity or Freeburg in Class 2A State Tournament at Peoria, 1 or 3:30 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today