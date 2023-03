THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College

Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

High school

Normal Community, Normal West at Gulf Shores (Ala.) Tournament; Bloomington at Spring Break Tournament in Coco Beach, Fla.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.; Illinois Wesleyan in Garn Championship at Nicholson, Ky.

SOCCER

High school girls

Bloomington at University High, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal West at Munster (Ind)., 8 a.m.; Olympia at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament in Tennessee.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

University High at Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Gulf Shores (Ala.) Tournament; Bloomington at Spring Break Tournament in Coco Beach, Fla.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.; Illinois Wesleyan in Garn Championship at Nicholson, Ky.; Heartland in ICC Spring Preview at Metamora Fields.

SOFTBALL

High school girls

East Peoria at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament in Tennessee.

TENNIS

High school boys

University High at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.

High school

Springfield Lanphier at University High, 6 p.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Gulf Shores (Ala.) Tournament; Bloomington at Spring Break Tournament in Coco Beach, Fla.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at University High, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Heartland at St. Louis Community College (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West at Gulf Shores (Ala.) Tournament; Bloomington at Spring Break Tournament in Coco Beach, Fla.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Murray State at Illinois State, noon

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Pekin at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

UW-River Falls at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Plainfield Central, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

UIC at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

University High at LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Invitational, noon.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Redbird Challenge Outdoor Season at ISU.

High school girls

Bloomington, University High at Belleville West Invitational, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park (2), noon; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Aurora Central Catholic (2), noon.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at WashU Spring Fling.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

University High at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Normal West, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan Tournament: IWU vs. Wartburg (2), 10 a.m.; UIC at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school

Washington at University High, 11 a.m.; Bloomington at Springfield, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. ITT, Greenville at Greenville, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Redbird Challenge Outdoor Season at ISU; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 10 a.m.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal West at Springfield Invitational, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in WashU Spring Fling.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan Tournament: IWU vs. UW-Stout, 9 a.m.; IWU vs. DePauw, 3:45 p.m.; UIC at Illinois State, noon; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 10 a.m.

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 1 p.m.