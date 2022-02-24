 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Fontbonne, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Western Carolina, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

CCIW Tournament at Shirk Center: Elmhurst vs. Wheaton, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. North Central, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.; CCIW Tournament at Decatur: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Carroll, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Class 2A Central Catholic Regional: Warrensburg-Latham vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional: University High vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Ohio, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

State Meet at Westmont. 

TENNIS

College men

Ball State at Illinois State, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Indoor Championships at Kenosha, Wis.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Dual Team State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Individual State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 8:30 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News