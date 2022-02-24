Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Fontbonne, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Western Carolina, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
CCIW Tournament at Shirk Center: Elmhurst vs. Wheaton, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. North Central, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.; CCIW Tournament at Decatur: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Carroll, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Class 2A Central Catholic Regional: Warrensburg-Latham vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional: University High vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Ohio, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
State Meet at Westmont.
TENNIS
College men
Ball State at Illinois State, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Indoor Championships at Kenosha, Wis.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Dual Team State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 5 p.m.
High school girls
Individual State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 8:30 a.m.