Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Purdue Fall Invitational.

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal West at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Purdue Fall Invitational.

SOCCER

High school boys

Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional: Iroquois West vs. University High, 4 p.m.; Class 1A Hoopeston Regional: Central Catholic vs. St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wisconsin-Whitewater, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic, Jacksonville Routt at Springfield Southeast, 5 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Maroa-Forsyth at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

DeLand-Weldon at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 7 p.m.; PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

College men

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Quincy at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional: Calvary Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

ICC at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

High school boys

Bloomington at Limestone, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal West, Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at University High, 5:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State, Heartland at Bradley Classic.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

University High, Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian at Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Class 1A Hoopeston Regional, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men, women

Illinois State, Southern Illinois at Illinois, 3 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Lewis, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 2A Bloomington Sectional; University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southeastern Iowa at Heartland, 11 a.m.; Joliet at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest.

SATURDAY

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Columbia 300 Shootout at Indianapolis.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 10 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Springfield, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; South Dakota State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school

Alton Marquette at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Kaskaskia, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 11 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, Danville at Urbana, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Deerfield Invitational, noon.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 2A Bloomington Sectional; University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Evansville at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest; Calvary Christian at Clinton Tournament.

SUNDAY

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Columbia 300 Shootout at Indianapolis.

GOLF

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Fall Preview at Sandestin, Fla.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.