Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Purdue Fall Invitational.
SOCCER
High school boys
Normal West at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Purdue Fall Invitational.
SOCCER
High school boys
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional: Iroquois West vs. University High, 4 p.m.; Class 1A Hoopeston Regional: Central Catholic vs. St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Wisconsin-Whitewater, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic, Jacksonville Routt at Springfield Southeast, 5 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Maroa-Forsyth at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
DeLand-Weldon at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 7 p.m.; PBL at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SOCCER
College men
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Quincy at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional: Calvary Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
ICC at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
SOCCER
High school boys
Bloomington at Limestone, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal West, Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at University High, 5:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois State, Heartland at Bradley Classic.
FOOTBALL
High school boys
Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
University High, Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian at Class 1A Cornerstone Christian Regional, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Class 1A Hoopeston Regional, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men, women
Illinois State, Southern Illinois at Illinois, 3 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Lewis, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 2A Bloomington Sectional; University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Southeastern Iowa at Heartland, 11 a.m.; Joliet at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest.
SATURDAY
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Columbia 300 Shootout at Indianapolis.
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school boys, girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, University High in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 10 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Springfield, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; South Dakota State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
High school
Alton Marquette at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7:30 p.m.
College women
Heartland at Kaskaskia, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 11 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Bloomington, Danville at Urbana, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Deerfield Invitational, noon.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 2A Bloomington Sectional; University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Metamora Sectional.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Evansville at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Glenbard East Autumnfest; Calvary Christian at Clinton Tournament.
SUNDAY
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Columbia 300 Shootout at Indianapolis.
GOLF
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Fall Preview at Sandestin, Fla.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.