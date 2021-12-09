Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls
Calvary Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 6:15 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today