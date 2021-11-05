Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
University High in Class 1A State Meet at Peoria, 10 a.m.; Normal West in Class 2A State Meet at Peoria, noon.
High school girls
University High, Normal West in Class 2A State Meet at Peoria, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Sectional at Normal West, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Indiana State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; CCIW Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Carthage (championship), 2 p.m.; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament.