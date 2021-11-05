 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

University High in Class 1A State Meet at Peoria, 10 a.m.; Normal West in Class 2A State Meet at Peoria, noon.

High school girls

University High, Normal West in Class 2A State Meet at Peoria, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Sectional at Normal West, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Indiana State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; CCIW Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Carthage (championship), 2 p.m.; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament.

 

