Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
High school
Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.; IVC at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Granite City at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school boys
Central Catholic in Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek.
High school girls
Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.
SOCCER
High school boys
Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State hosting Redbird Invitational.
College women
Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships at Valparaiso, Ind.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign, 1 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Indiana State, 5 p.m.
High school
Bloomington in Mizuno Cup at Aurora, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at St. Charles Scholastic Cup, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center, 5 p.m.