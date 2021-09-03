Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Normal West at Galesburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school girls
Normal West at Galesburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Franklin (Ind.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.; Butler at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland at Rend Lake
High school girls
Normal Community, University High, Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 1 p.m.; Muskegon at Heartland, 1 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington & Lee, 1:30 p.m.; Kaskaskia at Heartland, 3 p.m.
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Herscher Shootout; Intercity Tournament: Normal West at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Central Catholic at Peoria Richwoods, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater
High school girls
Central Catholic at Springfield Central Illinois Tournament, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington at Pekin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Red & White Invitational at Redbird Arena: Illinois State vs. UIC, 11 a.m.; Ohio vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.; Ohio vs. UIC, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Captains Classic in Newport News, Va.
High school
Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Quincy Notre Dame at Central Catholic, noon.