Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Normal West at Galesburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Normal West at Galesburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Franklin (Ind.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.; Butler at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland at Rend Lake

High school girls

Normal Community, University High, Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 1 p.m.; Muskegon at Heartland, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington & Lee, 1:30 p.m.; Kaskaskia at Heartland, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Herscher Shootout; Intercity Tournament: Normal West at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. 

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic at Peoria Richwoods, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater

High school girls

Central Catholic at Springfield Central Illinois Tournament, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, University High at Edwardsville Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington at Pekin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Red & White Invitational at Redbird Arena: Illinois State vs. UIC, 11 a.m.; Ohio vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.; Ohio vs. UIC, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Captains Classic in Newport News, Va. 

High school

Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Quincy Notre Dame at Central Catholic, noon.

