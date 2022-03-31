 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Heartland at Illinois Central College (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6:30 p.m.

High school

Geneva at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College

John Wood at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.

High school

LaSalle-Peru at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Drake at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Edwardsville Invitational.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan at Redbird Invitational.

High school girls

Bloomington at Belleville West Invitational, 2 p.m.

