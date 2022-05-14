Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Regional at Salem, Va.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men, women
Illinois State in MVC Outdoor Championships at Des Moines, Iowa.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
