Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

State Farm Holiday Classic: Large School at Shirk Center — Peoria High vs. Joliet Central, 10:30 a.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South vs. North Lawndale, noon; Romeoville vs. Mashomet-Seymour, 1:30 p.m.; Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3 p.m.; Mesa, Ariz. vs. Springfield, 5 p.m.; Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.; Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30 a.m.; Small School at Normal West — El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30 a.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Annawan, noon; Rock Lutheran vs. Olympia, 1:30 p.m. Quincy Notre Dame vs. Providence St. Mel, 3 p.m.; Bishop McNamara vs. Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30 p.m.; Aurora Christian vs. Fieldcrest, 8 p.m.; University High vs. Rock Falls, 9:30 p.m.; Pekin Holiday Tournament — Normal West vs. Rockford Boylan, 10:30 a.m.

High school girls

State Farm Holiday Classic: Large School at Bloomington High School — Washington vs. Bloomington, 10:30 a.m.; Plainfield North vs. Taylorville, noon; Geneseo vs. Normal West, 1:30 p.m.; Hyde Park vs. Kankakee, 3 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, 5 p.m.; Morton vs. Springfield, 6:30 p.m.; Rochester vs. Rock Island, 8 p.m.; Carmel vs. Peoria Richwoods, 9:30 p.m.; Small School at Normal Community — Brimfield vs. El Paso-Gridley, 10:30 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Rock Falls, noon; Sherrard vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:30 p.m.; Winnebago vs. University High, 3 p.m.; Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Riverdale, 5 p.m.; Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern vs. Bishop McNamara, 6:30 p.m.; Paris vs. Olympia, 8 p.m.; Rockford Lutheran vs. Annawan, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at UIC, 7 p.m.

High school boys

State Farm Holiday Classic: Large School — At Normal West; Small School — At Shirk Center; Pontiac Holiday Tournament — Bloomington vs. Joliet Central, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West at Pekin Holiday Tournament; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview Holiday Tournament.

High school girls

State Farm Holiday Classic: Large School — At Normal Community; Small School — At Bloomington High School.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Landmark Tournament, 8 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school girls

Normal West at Jacksonville

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Linfield, 9 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at La Verne, 9:30 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community in State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Division; Central Catholic, Univeristy High in State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Division; Bloomington at Pontiac Holiday Tournament; Normal West at Pekin Holiday Tournament; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview Holiday Tournament.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, Bloomington in State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Division; Central Catholic, University High in State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Division.

SWIMMING

High school boys

University High at Waubonsie Valley, noon

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West at Granite City Invitational, 8 a.m.; University High at St. Thomas More Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Lincoln Invitational, 11 a.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at George Fox, 5 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 3 p.m.; Drake at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys

State Farm Holiday Classic at Shirk Center: Small School third place, 10:30 a.m.; Large School third place, 1:30 p.m.; Small School championship, 5:15 p.m.; Large School championship, 8:45 p.m.; Bloomington at Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

High school girls

State Farm Holiday Classic at Shirk Center: Small School third place, 9 a.m.; Large School third place, noon; Small School championship, 3:30 p.m.; Large School championship, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West at Granite City Invitational, 8 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at St. Thomas More Invitational, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.