Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
SOCCER
High school boys
Bloomington at Limestone, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Metamora, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Champaign Centennial, Springfield at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Danville at Normal Community, 5 p.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today