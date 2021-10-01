Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school
Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Normal Community at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Elmwood Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Missouri State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Calvin, 1 p.m.; John Wood at Heartland, 1 p.m.
College women
John Wood at Heartland, 11 a.m.
High school boys
East Peoria at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Collinsville at Normal West, 1 p.m.; University High, Normal Community at Burlington Fall Classic
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Peoria High/Manual at Bloomington, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.; Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at Kalamazoo, Mich.
College women
Illinois State at Eastern Michigan Invitational; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High in BHS Purple-Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Southwestern Iowa, 8 a.m., and Ellsworth, noon, at Ankeny, Iowa.
High school
Central Catholic at Sterling Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Belleville East Invitational; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in Calvary Christian Tournament.