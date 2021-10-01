 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school

Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Normal Community at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Elmwood Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Calvin, 1 p.m.; John Wood at Heartland, 1 p.m.

College women

John Wood at Heartland, 11 a.m.

High school boys

East Peoria at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Collinsville at Normal West, 1 p.m.; University High, Normal Community at Burlington Fall Classic

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Peoria Richwoods Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Peoria High/Manual at Bloomington, 10 a.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.; Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at Kalamazoo, Mich.

College women

Illinois State at Eastern Michigan Invitational; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High in BHS Purple-Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Southwestern Iowa, 8 a.m., and Ellsworth, noon, at Ankeny, Iowa.

High school

Central Catholic at Sterling Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Belleville East Invitational; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in Calvary Christian Tournament.  

