agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Lexington, Ky.; Heartland in Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament at Danville.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Class 1A Illini Central Sectional; Bloomington at Class 2A Limestone Sectional; Normal West at Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional.

High school girls

University High at Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional.

SOCCER

High school boys 

Williamsville at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Argenta-Oreana at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-America at Tulsa.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Monticello, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Meet at Champaign, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Lexington, Ky.

SOCCER

High school boys

Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-America at Tulsa.

High school girls

Bloomington at Normal West, 4 p.m.; University High at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Urbana, 6 p.m. Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.; Greenview at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at St. Louis CC, 4 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at St. Louis CC, 2 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Pewaukee, Wis.

SOCCER

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; University High at Peoria Christian, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Intercity Meet at Normal West, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Chatham Glenwood at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; University High at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m. 

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Pewaukee, Wis.

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Individual Championships at Springfield, Mo.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 3 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal West, 1 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center; Normal West at St. Charles East Tournament.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central/Pontiac Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.

High school

Dohn (Ohio) at Normal Community, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Bartonville; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Pewaukee, Wis.

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Lincoln Land at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Lincoln Land at Heartland, 1 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 11:15 a.m.; Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at United Township Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Individual Championships at Springfield, Mo.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 10 a.m. 

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal West, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL 

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.) Tournament: vs. Illinois College, noon; vs. Luther, 2 p.m.; Heartland vs. Lincoln Trail, noon, and Southeastern Illinois, 2 p.m., at Robinson; Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. 

High school

Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center; Normal West at St. Charles East Tournament.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Bartonville. 

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Murray State, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Individual Championships at Springfield, Mo.

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.

 

