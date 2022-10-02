Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Lexington, Ky.; Heartland in Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament at Danville.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Class 1A Illini Central Sectional; Bloomington at Class 2A Limestone Sectional; Normal West at Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional.

High school girls

University High at Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional.

SOCCER

High school boys

Williamsville at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Argenta-Oreana at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-America at Tulsa.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Monticello, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Meet at Champaign, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Lexington, Ky.

SOCCER

High school boys

Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-America at Tulsa.

High school girls

Bloomington at Normal West, 4 p.m.; University High at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Urbana, 6 p.m. Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.; Greenview at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at St. Louis CC, 4 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7:30 p.m.

College women

Heartland at St. Louis CC, 2 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Pewaukee, Wis.

SOCCER

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; University High at Peoria Christian, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Intercity Meet at Normal West, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Chatham Glenwood at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; University High at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Pewaukee, Wis.

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Individual Championships at Springfield, Mo.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 3 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal West, 1 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center; Normal West at St. Charles East Tournament.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central/Pontiac Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.

High school

Dohn (Ohio) at Normal Community, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Bartonville; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Pewaukee, Wis.

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur, 8:30 a.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Lincoln Land at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Lincoln Land at Heartland, 1 p.m.; Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 11:15 a.m.; Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at United Township Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Individual Championships at Springfield, Mo.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal West, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Springfield, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.) Tournament: vs. Illinois College, noon; vs. Luther, 2 p.m.; Heartland vs. Lincoln Trail, noon, and Southeastern Illinois, 2 p.m., at Robinson; Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center; Normal West at St. Charles East Tournament.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Bartonville.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Murray State, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Individual Championships at Springfield, Mo.

College men

Illinois State in ITA All-American at Tulsa, Okla.