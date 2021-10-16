Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Golfweek Invitational at Miramar Beach, Fla.
SOCCER
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
