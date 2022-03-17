Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Simpson (2) at Auburndale, Fla., 8:45 a.m.; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
High school
Metro East Kickoff Classic at Edwardsville: Normal Community vs. Oswego, 10 a.m.; University High vs. St. Charles, 2:45 p.m.; University High vs. Marist, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
NCAA Tournament: Illinois State at Iowa, 3 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State in MIC Championship at Denton, Texas.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal West at Glenbrook North, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Bloomington at University High, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.