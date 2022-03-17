 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Simpson (2) at Auburndale, Fla., 8:45 a.m.; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois State, 2 p.m.   

High school

Metro East Kickoff Classic at Edwardsville: Normal Community vs. Oswego, 10 a.m.; University High vs. St. Charles, 2:45 p.m.; University High vs. Marist, 7 p.m. 

BASKETBALL

College women

NCAA Tournament: Illinois State at Iowa, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State in MIC Championship at Denton, Texas.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Glenbrook North, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Bloomington at University High, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL 

College men

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News