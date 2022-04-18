Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
South Suburban at Heartland, 3:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.; Eureka College at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Kirkwood, Mo.
SOCCER
High school girls
Peoria Manual at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley (2), 3 p.m.; Heartland at ICC (2), 3 p.m.
High school
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Springfield at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys, girls
Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High, Central Catholic at Olympia Relays, 4 p.m.