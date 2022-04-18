 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

South Suburban at Heartland, 3:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.; Eureka College at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Kirkwood, Mo.

SOCCER

High school girls

Peoria Manual at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley (2), 3 p.m.; Heartland at ICC (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Springfield at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys, girls

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High, Central Catholic at Olympia Relays, 4 p.m.

 

