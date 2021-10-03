Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Invitational; Heartland in Mid-West Athletic Conference Tournament at Vincennes, Ind.
High school boys
Central Catholic in Class 1A Beecher Sectional; University High, Bloomington in Class 2A Metamora Sectional; Normal Community in Class 3A Lockport Sectional.
High school girls
University High in Class 2A Washington Sectional.
SOCCER
High school boys
Central Catholic at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Dunlap, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Morton at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.