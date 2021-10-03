 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Invitational; Heartland in Mid-West Athletic Conference Tournament at Vincennes, Ind.

High school boys

Central Catholic in Class 1A Beecher Sectional; University High, Bloomington in Class 2A Metamora Sectional; Normal Community in Class 3A Lockport Sectional.

High school girls

University High in Class 2A Washington Sectional.

SOCCER

High school boys

Central Catholic at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Dunlap, 6 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school girls

Morton at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

