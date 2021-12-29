Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Yeshiva in New York City, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at George Fox, 8 p.m.

High school boys

State Farm Holiday Classic at Shirk Center: Small School — Third place, 10:30 a.m.; Championship, 5:15 p.m.; Large School — Third place, 1:30 p.m.; Championship, 8:45 p.m.Bloomington in Pontiac Holiday Tournament. 

High school girls

State Farm Holiday Classic at Shirk Center: Small School — Third place, 9 a.m.; Championship, 3:30 p.m.; Large School — Third place, noon; Championship, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal Community, United Township at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at St. Thomas More New Year Challenge, 9 a.m.; Bloomington at Granite City Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

