Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Yeshiva in New York City, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at George Fox, 8 p.m.
High school boys
State Farm Holiday Classic at Shirk Center: Small School — Third place, 10:30 a.m.; Championship, 5:15 p.m.; Large School — Third place, 1:30 p.m.; Championship, 8:45 p.m.Bloomington in Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
High school girls
State Farm Holiday Classic at Shirk Center: Small School — Third place, 9 a.m.; Championship, 3:30 p.m.; Large School — Third place, noon; Championship, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Normal Community, United Township at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community at Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at St. Thomas More New Year Challenge, 9 a.m.; Bloomington at Granite City Invitational, 9:30 a.m.