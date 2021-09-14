 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school boys

Central Catholic, IVC at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Central Catholic, University High at Normal West, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Central at Heartland, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Central at Heartland, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at John Wood, Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

High school

University High at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News