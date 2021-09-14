Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
Central Catholic, IVC at Pontiac, 4 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Central Catholic, University High at Normal West, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois Central at Heartland, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Central at Heartland, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Normal Community at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland at John Wood, Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
High school
University High at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
