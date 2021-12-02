 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Eureka at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Heyworth at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Springfield Calvary at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m. 

SWIMMING

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Classic

High school boys

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

 

