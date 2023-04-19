THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
High school
Normal Community at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Cornerstone Christian at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal West at Peoria Manual/Peoria High, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships in Naperville.
High school girls
University High at Geneseo, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Cornerstone Christian at Springfield Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland at Millikin Invitational.
SOCCER
High school girls
Williamsville at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Prospect, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Tulsa, Okla.
College women
Illinois State hosting MVC Championships; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Naperville.
High school boys
Normal Community, Bloomington at Springfield Invitational, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic at Normal West, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Gary Wieneke Invitational at Champaign; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community hosting NCHS Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at EPG Titanomachy Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Rock Island, 4 p.m.; University High at Metamora, 4 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington at Edwardsville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Normal Community hosting NCHS Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at EPG Titanomachy Invitational, 4 p.m.; University High at Geneseo, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at University High, 10 a.m.; Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 10 a.m.;Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame (2), 10 a.m.; St. Teresa at Cornerstone Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Williamsville at ISU, noon; Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; Marist at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Williamsville at University High, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illlinois Wesleyan, Heartland at Millikin Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Franklin Invitational.
LACROSSE
College men
Transylvania at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Oak Forest vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Bloomington at Springfield Southeast, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln-Way Central, noon; Glenbrook South at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; University High at Prospect.
SOFTBALL
College
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
High school
Mattoon at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Dunlap, 11 a.m.; University High at Metamora, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Tulsa, Okla.
College women
Illinois State hosting MVC Championships; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Naperville.
High school boys
Normal Community, Bloomington at Springfield Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at Ottawa, 9 a.m.; Normal West at LaSalle-Peru Quad.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 11 a.m.
High school boys
Normal West at Lanphier Invitational, 11 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian.
High school girls
Normal Community at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Palatine Distance Night, 8 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Beloit, noon.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Coal Valley.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Franklin Invitational.
SOFTBALL
College
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State hosting MVC Championships.