 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at Parkland (2), 1 p.m.; Saint Louis at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

University High at Morton Showcase    

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Metamora at Normal West, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 11:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.

TENNIS

College men

Omaha at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD 

High school girls 

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Prep Top Times Meet at Shirk Center 

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Prep Top Times Meet at Shirk Center 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News