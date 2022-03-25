Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at Parkland (2), 1 p.m.; Saint Louis at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
High school
University High at Morton Showcase
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania, 1 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Metamora at Normal West, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 11:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.
TENNIS
College men
Omaha at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.
High school boys
University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Prep Top Times Meet at Shirk Center
Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Prep Top Times Meet at Shirk Center