Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Indiana State, noon; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Moline at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at DeKalb, 5 p.m.; University High at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Danville Shootout; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECIC Tournament.

High school girls

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional: Cornerstone Christian at Tri-Point, 4 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cissna Park; Class 2A U High Regional: Peoria Heights at University High, 4 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Flyer Classic at Romeoville.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. UMKC at Tampa, Fla., 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

CCIW Diving Championship at IWU, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. St. Ambrose, Wartburg at Clinton, Iowa.

TRACK & FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Open at Shirk Center, 10:30 a.m.; Illinois State at Iowa State Classic.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. St. Norbert, Marian at Fond du Lac, Wis.

WRESTLING

High school

University High in Class 1A Olympia Individual Sectional; Bloomington, Normal West in Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Individual Sectional; Normal Community in Class 3A Granite City Individual Sectional.

