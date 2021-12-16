 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Decatur St. Teresa at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Mascoutah Invitational

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News