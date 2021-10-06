 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

SOCCER

High school boys

Central Catholic at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Intercity Meet at Normal Community, 5 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Kankakee, 6 p.m.

High school

Champaign Centennial at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

 

