Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 5 p.m.
College women
UNI at Illinois State, 3:45 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community at Geneseo Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln-Way Central Illini Classic, 5 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
