Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m. 

SWIMMING

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 5 p.m.

College women

UNI at Illinois State, 3:45 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school 

Normal Community at Geneseo Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln-Way Central Illini Classic, 5 p.m.

