Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
College men
Quincy at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Rock Island at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Pontiac at Normal West, 5 p.m.; Urbana at University High, 6 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
