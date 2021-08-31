Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in Titan Opener at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.
GOLF
High school boys
Central Catholic, University High at Pontiac, 4 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic, Pontiac at University High, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Parkland at Heartland, 5 p.m.; Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
College women
Simpson at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.; Parkland at Heartland, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Intercity Tournament: Bloomington at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland at Lewis & Clark, 6 p.m.; Illinois College at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school
Cornerstone Christian at Woodland, 7 p.m.