Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in Titan Opener at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Central Catholic, University High at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Pontiac at University High, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Parkland at Heartland, 5 p.m.; Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

College women

Simpson at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.; Parkland at Heartland, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament: Bloomington at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Lewis & Clark, 6 p.m.; Illinois College at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Woodland, 7 p.m.

