Local events
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Murray State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; ICC at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Waterloo, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Drake, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll (2), noon.
TENNIS
College men
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 13 1 .929 —
Toronto 9 5 .643 4
New York 9 6 .600 4½
Baltimore 8 6 .571 5
Boston 6 8 .429 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 5 .667 —
Cleveland 8 6 .571 1½
Chicago 5 9 .357 4½
Detroit 5 9 .357 4½
Kansas City 4 10 .286 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 8 5 .615 —
Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1
Houston 6 8 .429 2½
Seattle 6 8 .429 2½
Oakland 3 11 .214 5½
Friday’s results
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 inn.
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Houston 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday’s results
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Tampa Bay at Toronto, (n)
Cleveland at Washington, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, (n)
Atlanta at Kansas City, (n)
L.A. Angels at Boston, (n)
Texas at Houston, (n)
Colorado at Seattle, (n)
Sunday’s games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 12:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 4 .714 —
New York 8 6 .571 2
Miami 7 7 .500 3
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 5
Washington 4 10 .286 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 4 .714 —
Chicago 7 5 .583 2
Pittsburgh 8 6 .571 2
St. Louis 6 8 .429 4
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 8 6 .571 —
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 1
San Diego 7 8 .467 1½
Colorado 5 9 .357 3
San Francisco 5 9 .357 3
Friday’s results
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday’s results
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, (n)
Cleveland at Washington, (n)
Milwaukee at San Diego, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, (n)
Arizona at Miami, (n)
Atlanta at Kansas City, (n)
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, (n)
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at Seattle, (n)
Sunday’s games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 12:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s games
San Francisco at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
Friday’s results
Miami 102, Chicago 91
(Miami to playoffs as East No. 8 seed)
Minnesota 120, Oklahoma City 95
(Minnesota to playoffs as West No. 8 seed)
NBA playoffs
FIRST ROUND (best-of-7)
Saturday’s results
Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101
(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)
Atlanta at Boston, (n)
New York at Cleveland, (n)
Golden State at Sacramento, (n)
Sunday’s games
LA Lakers at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Monday’s games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Atlanta at Boston, 5 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
z-Boston 82 65 12 5 135 305 177
x-Toronto 82 50 21 11 111 279 222
x-Tampa Bay 82 46 30 6 98 283 254
x-Florida 82 42 32 8 92 290 273
e-Buffalo 82 42 33 7 91 296 300
e-Ottawa 82 39 35 8 86 261 271
e-Detroit 82 35 37 10 80 240 279
e-Montreal 82 31 45 6 68 232 307
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
y-Carolina 82 52 21 9 113 266 213
x-New Jersey 82 52 22 8 112 291 226
x-N.Y. Rangers 82 47 22 13 107 277 219
x-N.Y. Islanders 82 42 31 9 93 243 222
e-Pittsburgh 82 40 31 11 91 262 264
e-Washington 82 35 37 10 80 255 265
e-Philadelphia 82 31 38 13 75 222 277
e-Columbus 82 25 48 9 59 214 330
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
y-Colorado 82 51 24 7 109 280 226
x-Dallas 82 47 21 14 108 285 218
x-Minnesota 82 46 25 11 103 246 225
x-Winnipeg 82 46 33 3 95 248 225
e-Nashville 82 42 32 8 92 229 238
e-St. Louis 82 37 38 7 81 263 301
e-Arizona 82 28 40 14 70 228 299
e-Chicago 82 26 49 7 59 204 301
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
z-Vegas 82 51 22 9 111 272 229
x-Edmonton 82 50 23 9 109 325 261
x-Los Angeles 82 47 25 10 104 280 257
x-Seattle 82 46 28 8 100 289 256
e-Calgary 82 38 27 17 93 263 253
e-Vancouver 82 38 37 7 83 277 301
e-San Jose 82 22 44 16 60 234 321
e-Anaheim 82 23 47 12 58 209 338
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
z-clinched conference; e-eliminated
Thursday’s results
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Carolina 6, Florida 4
Boston 5, Montreal 4
New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Dallas 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 1
Friday’s results
Buffalo 5, Columbus 2
Colorado 4, Nashville 3
PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; (x-if necessary)
Monday’s games
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.