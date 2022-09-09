Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men
Heartland at Spartan Classic in Batavia, 10 a.m.
College women
Heartland at Aurora, 10 a.m.
High school boys, girls
Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Ohio Wesleyan at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Wartburg Invitational.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in NCHS Invitational, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
College men
John Wood at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
College women
Wartburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, noon.
High school boys
Normal West at Dunlap, 11:30 a.m.; Quincy Notre Dame at Normal Community, 2 p.m.; Bloomington at Metamora, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament.
SWIMMING
High school girls
University High at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Shepard Invitational, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Washington, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Invitational at Kenosha, Wis.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Bloomington Purple Invitational, 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Heartland at Kirkwood Invitational: Heartland vs. Central, Iowa, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Johnson County, 1 p.m.; IWU Classic: IWU vs. Greenville, 10:30 a.m.; IWU vs. Rose-Hulman, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Memphis, noon.
High school
Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur MacArthur, 11 a.m., Decatur Lutheran, noon.
SUNDAY
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Badger Invitational at Madison, Wis.
College women
Illinois State in Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.