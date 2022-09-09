Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men

Heartland at Spartan Classic in Batavia, 10 a.m.

College women

Heartland at Aurora, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Ohio Wesleyan at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wartburg Invitational.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in NCHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

John Wood at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

College women

Wartburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.; John Wood at Heartland, noon.

High school boys

Normal West at Dunlap, 11:30 a.m.; Quincy Notre Dame at Normal Community, 2 p.m.; Bloomington at Metamora, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hoopeston Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

University High at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Shepard Invitational, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Washington, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Fall Invitational at Kenosha, Wis.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Bloomington Purple Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Heartland at Kirkwood Invitational: Heartland vs. Central, Iowa, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Johnson County, 1 p.m.; IWU Classic: IWU vs. Greenville, 10:30 a.m.; IWU vs. Rose-Hulman, 1:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Memphis, noon.

High school

Normal West at Lincoln Tournament, 9 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Effingham Crossroads Classic; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur MacArthur, 11 a.m., Decatur Lutheran, noon.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Badger Invitational at Madison, Wis.

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.