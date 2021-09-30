Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois State at Notre Dame Invitational, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Brissman-Lundeen Invitational at Rock Island, 4 p.m.; Heartland Invitational at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
University High, Normal Community at Burlington Fall Classic
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at Kalamazoo, Mich.
College women
Illinois State at Eastern Michigan Invitational; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High in BHS Purple-Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland vs. Northern Iowa CC, 11 a.m., and Southeastern Iowa, 3 p.m., at Ankeny, Iowa; Missouri State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Belleville East Invitational