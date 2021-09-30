Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State at Notre Dame Invitational, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Brissman-Lundeen Invitational at Rock Island, 4 p.m.; Heartland Invitational at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

High school boys

University High, Normal Community at Burlington Fall Classic

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in ITA Regional at Kalamazoo, Mich.

College women

Illinois State at Eastern Michigan Invitational; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High in BHS Purple-Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland vs. Northern Iowa CC, 11 a.m., and Southeastern Iowa, 3 p.m., at Ankeny, Iowa; Missouri State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Belleville East Invitational  

