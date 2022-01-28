 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.; Concordia-Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic vs. Christ the King Prep at Chicago Orr Shootout, 9 a.m.; University High vs. Madison at Chicago Orr Shootout, noon; Normal Community vs. Romeoville at Fulton Shootout, 4:30 p.m.; Rock Island at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Joliet West, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Pleasant Plains at Williamsville, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Franklin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Indiana State; Franklin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Pekin, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Galesburg, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College women

Chicago State at Illinois State, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora Grand Prix, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Adrian at Illinois Wesleyan, 9 a.m.; Concordia-Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Springfield, 10 a.m.

 

