Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.; Concordia-Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic vs. Christ the King Prep at Chicago Orr Shootout, 9 a.m.; University High vs. Madison at Chicago Orr Shootout, noon; Normal Community vs. Romeoville at Fulton Shootout, 4:30 p.m.; Rock Island at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community at Joliet West, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Pleasant Plains at Williamsville, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men
Franklin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Indiana State; Franklin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Pekin, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Galesburg, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College women
Chicago State at Illinois State, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora Grand Prix, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Adrian at Illinois Wesleyan, 9 a.m.; Concordia-Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
University High at Springfield, 10 a.m.