agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

CROSS COUNTRY

High school

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Peoria.

High school boys

Central Catholic in Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

SOCCER

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:30 p.m.; Evansville at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7 p.m. 

High school boys

Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Chatham Glenwood, noon; Normal West at Quincy, 12:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at United Township Invitational, 8:30 a.m. ; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State hosting Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships at Valparaiso, Ind.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinoivs Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 10:30 a.m.; and Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m. at St. Louis; St. Louis at Heartland, 11 a.m.; Madison at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Evansville, 5 p.m.

High school

Bloomington in Mizuno Cup at Aurora, 8 a.m.; Normal West at St. Charles Scholastic Cup, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center, 9 a.m.

 

