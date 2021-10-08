Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school
Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m.
High school
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Peoria.
High school boys
Central Catholic in Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek.
High school girls
Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.
SOCCER
College women
Heartland at Lincoln Land, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:30 p.m.; Evansville at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Chatham Glenwood, noon; Normal West at Quincy, 12:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal Community at United Township Invitational, 8:30 a.m. ; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State hosting Redbird Invitational.
College women
Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships at Valparaiso, Ind.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinoivs Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 10:30 a.m.; and Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m. at St. Louis; St. Louis at Heartland, 11 a.m.; Madison at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Evansville, 5 p.m.
High school
Bloomington in Mizuno Cup at Aurora, 8 a.m.; Normal West at St. Charles Scholastic Cup, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center, 9 a.m.