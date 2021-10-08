Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Coyote Creek Classic at Peoria.

High school boys

Central Catholic in Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club; Class 3A State Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur; University High in Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

SOCCER

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 4:30 p.m.; Evansville at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Chatham Glenwood, noon; Normal West at Quincy, 12:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Jacksonville Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at United Township Invitational, 8:30 a.m. ; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State hosting Redbird Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships at Valparaiso, Ind.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign, 9 a.m.; University High in Central State Eight Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinoivs Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 10:30 a.m.; and Washington (Mo.), 1 p.m. at St. Louis; St. Louis at Heartland, 11 a.m.; Madison at Heartland, 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Evansville, 5 p.m.

High school

Bloomington in Mizuno Cup at Aurora, 8 a.m.; Normal West at St. Charles Scholastic Cup, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic in Saints Fall Classic at Shirk Center, 9 a.m.

