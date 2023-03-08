THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 1A State Tournament at Champaign: Cornerstone Christian vs. Waterloo Gibault, 10 a.m.; Tuscola vs. Scales Mound, 11:45 a.m.; Third place, 7 p.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Champaign: Teutopolis vs. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Rockridge, 4:15 p.m.; Third place, 8:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland in Spring Games Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. South Suburban, 10:30 a.m.; Heartland vs. Lake Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Murray State Tournament: Illinois State vs. Youngstown State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Murray State, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Indiana, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Heartland vs. North Essex at Davenport, Fla., 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Olivet at Millington, Tenn., 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline.
High school boys
State Tournament championship games at Champaign: Class 1A, 11 a.m.; Class 2A, 12:45 p.m.; Class 3A, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A, 7:15 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in George Fox Invitational at Phoenix, Ariz.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State, Kentucky, Northern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Dickinson, 11 a.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland in Spring Games Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Niagara County, 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Black Hawk, 1 p.m.; Murray State Tournament: Illinois State vs. Youngstown State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Murray State, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal Community at Rantoul Invitational.
High school girls
Normal Community at Rantoul Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Nebraska, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ripon at Millington, Tenn., 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at St. Charles (Mo.) Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Centenary (2), noon; Illinois State at Murray State Tournament.