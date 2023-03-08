THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Class 1A State Tournament at Champaign: Cornerstone Christian vs. Waterloo Gibault, 10 a.m.; Tuscola vs. Scales Mound, 11:45 a.m.; Third place, 7 p.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at Champaign: Teutopolis vs. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Rockridge, 4:15 p.m.; Third place, 8:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline, noon.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland in Spring Games Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. South Suburban, 10:30 a.m.; Heartland vs. Lake Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Murray State Tournament: Illinois State vs. Youngstown State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Murray State, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Indiana, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland vs. North Essex at Davenport, Fla., 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Olivet at Millington, Tenn., 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline.

High school boys

State Tournament championship games at Champaign: Class 1A, 11 a.m.; Class 2A, 12:45 p.m.; Class 3A, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A, 7:15 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in George Fox Invitational at Phoenix, Ariz.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State, Kentucky, Northern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Dickinson, 11 a.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania, noon.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland in Spring Games Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Niagara County, 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Black Hawk, 1 p.m.; Murray State Tournament: Illinois State vs. Youngstown State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Murray State, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal Community at Rantoul Invitational.

High school girls

Normal Community at Rantoul Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Nebraska, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ripon at Millington, Tenn., 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at St. Charles (Mo.) Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Centenary (2), noon; Illinois State at Murray State Tournament.