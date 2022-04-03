 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school  

Moline at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois-Springfield at Heartland

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.) Spring Invitational at St. Louis.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Dunlap vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Intercity Tournament: University High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

East Peoria at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at University High, 4 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Decatur St. Teresa at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

 

